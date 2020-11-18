Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Strong Sell

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HKMPF. Barclays raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

