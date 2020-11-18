Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) to “Buy”

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.