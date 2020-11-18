Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Hold

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotel’s third-quarter results were marred by significant declines in room revenues across all three business mix. The company reopened 20 hotels during the quarter, driving sequential growth in RevPAR and monthly occupancy. Notably, large property sizes will enable its hotels to capture the budding demand, while adhering to social distancing mandates. Moreover, Host Hotel is accelerating capital projects amid the current low-occupancy environment and revamping assets in faster-recovery markets. This positions the company to capture additional revenues. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the pandemic and related restrictions on travel are affecting group and business transient demand. High group cancellations in the second half of 2020 are worrisome for its performance in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

