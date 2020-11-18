Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALV. BidaskClub upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $347.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.28.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Cha acquired 115,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

