Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,057 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.