Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,996 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $332.45 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.52.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

