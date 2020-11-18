Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,109 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,620 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

