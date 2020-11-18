Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,980 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

