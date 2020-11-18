Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,081 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 25.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after purchasing an additional 715,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

CUBE stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.