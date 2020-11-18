Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,044 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $102,561,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $13,804,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

