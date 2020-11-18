Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,142 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

