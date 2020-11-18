Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,409 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

