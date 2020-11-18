Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 74,674 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,459,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,381,000 after buying an additional 98,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.