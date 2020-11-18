Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,650 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

