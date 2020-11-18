Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 87,899 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vistra by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

