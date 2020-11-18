Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLT stock opened at $267.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, 140166 lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

