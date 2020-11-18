Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,738 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,402,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

