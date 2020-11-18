Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,369 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,065,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $1,606,361. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

