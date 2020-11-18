Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 114,497 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after buying an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.