Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $18,330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

