Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

