Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $269.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.08. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

