Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after purchasing an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 478,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

CAH opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.