Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.