Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.20 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,872 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,899 shares of company stock worth $3,424,502 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of SAIL opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.02 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

