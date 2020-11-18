Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after buying an additional 177,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after buying an additional 312,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

