Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,046,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE:AEM opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

