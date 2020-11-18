Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,793 shares of company stock worth $7,042,323. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

