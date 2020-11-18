Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.