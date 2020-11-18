Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.95 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

OHI opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.