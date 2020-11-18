Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 36.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

CNP opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

