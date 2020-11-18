Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 177.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,324 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

