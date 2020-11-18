Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 69,327 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE WRK opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

