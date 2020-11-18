Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

