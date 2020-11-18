Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

FRC stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.