Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $19,041,000. Finally, Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $17,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

