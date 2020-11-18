Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $3.52 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock worth $108,891,612.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

PTON stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.18. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

