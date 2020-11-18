Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,555 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

