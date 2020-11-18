Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,128 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $191.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.