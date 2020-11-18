Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,725 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $26,714,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 115.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,488 shares of company stock worth $4,188,300. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

IR opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.