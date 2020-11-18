Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

