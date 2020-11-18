Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

