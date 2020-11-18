Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

