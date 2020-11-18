Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

