Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,935 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

