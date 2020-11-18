Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,452 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.