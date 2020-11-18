Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Wabtec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,169,902. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

