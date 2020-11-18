Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $39,700.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,558,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 119.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 544,302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

