Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 1,724 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 33,778 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $287,113.00.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Zynga by 180.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 35.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 69.2% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.