-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:PHR opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 330.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

